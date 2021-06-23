Major automakers turn the corner on global chip shortage
Jun. 23, 2021
- UBS is cautiously optimistic that the worst may be over in terms of the negative impact for the automobile sector from the global chip shortage.
- Analyst Patrick Hummel notes that General Motors (GM +0.6%), Ford (F +2.4%) and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF) have all suggested the outlook for production is improving as chip supply improves incrementally.
- Hummel and team expect Q2 to be the low point in global car sales and production, with around 10% to 12% of global volume lost or delayed due to the chip shortage. However, due to "very strong price/mix data," Q2 results are anticipated to likely end up better than the guidance issued by major automakers. While demand in China reached a plateau over the last few months, it is noted that premium demand is still growing and new energy vehicle sales are soaring. The Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Model Y was the best-selling BEV in China during Q2, according to UBS.
