Altisource secures revolving credit facility from STS Mater Fund
Jun. 23, 2021 11:24 AM ETAltisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (ASPS)ASPSBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor13 Comments
- Altisource S.à r.l., a subsidiary of Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS -1.1%) after secures a revolving line of credit for general corporate purposes with STS Mater Fund, an investment fund managed by Deer Park Road Management Company on June 22, 2021.
- Under the terms of the credit facility, the lender will make loans to Altisource from time to time, in amounts requested by Altisource and Altisource may voluntarily prepay all or any portion of the outstanding loans.
- The agreement provides Altisource the ability to borrow up to $20M through June 22, 2022, up to $15M through June 22, 2023, and up to $10M until the end of the term.
- The term of the credit facility is three years.
- Deer Park is an owner of 23.78% of the outstanding shares of common stock of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A.
- The credit agreement contains no financial covenants.