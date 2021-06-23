Janus Henderson launches an actively managed real estate ETF
Jun. 23, 2021
- Janus Henderson has announced the launch of its latest exchange traded fund, the Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (JRE). JRE, which is an actively managed ETF, seeks to invest in REITs and real estate related businesses.
- The real estate market has been one of the strongest markets in 2021 for investors. The real estate sector has been the top-performing market segment over the past three months compared to all eleven S&P 500 sectors.
- JRE comes to market with an expense ratio of 0.65%, trades on the NYSE, and is benchmarked against the FTSE Nareit Equity REITs Index. For more information, see the complete fact sheet for JRE.
- Nick Cherney, Head of Exchange Traded Products at Janus Henderson, stated: “Supply and demand dynamics within the real estate market are continuously evolving, making it an asset class where active management can add meaningful value to investors.”
- Cherney continued with: “With many investors under-allocated to real estate, JRE brings Janus Henderson’s expertise in the asset class to ETF investors seeking to access its diversification, income, inflation-protection and risk-adjusted return potential.”
- For investors that are involved with other real estate ETFs such as (NYSEARCA:VNQ), (NYSEARCA:SCHH), (NYSEARCA:IYR), and (NYSEARCA:XLRE) they may also be interested in learning about JRE.
