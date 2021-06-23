Liberty Global gains 2% as J.P. Morgan resumes Overweight after UK media merger
- Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) is 2% higher after being resumed Overweight at J.P. Morgan, which presented its model for the now-closed merger of Liberty's Virgin Media and Telefónica's (TEF -1.6%) O2 UK.
- For Liberty Global, the deal "meaningfully de-risks" the investment story, helping to re-rate free cash flow from $1.4B today to some $2.2B annually mid-term, a 17-18% yield.
- Liberty has seen a series of deals that have steadily reshaped its portfolio, the firm says, and are returning the group to growth. Along with the free cash flow story, "we see numerous sources of additional valuation creation across VMED-O2UK, Ventures, Poland and Ireland."
- In the case of Telefónica, the merger is one in a series of deals that support gradual deleveraging - debt has declined by more than €9B. And while it's "clearly welcome," a deep dive into Spain's competitive environment exposes "numerous" risks for a company whose valuation is already stretched (unlevered yield of 3.7%).
- So accordingly it's staying Underweight Telefónica; its target price of €3.30 implies 16% downside.
- And J.P. Morgan's target price of $37/share on Liberty Global implies 33% upside.