CureVac updates on changes at its Supervisory Board
Jun. 23, 2021 11:44 AM ETCureVac N.V. (CVAC)CVACBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- CureVac (CVAC -5.1%) announced two membership changes at the company’s Supervisory Board.
- Ingmar Hoerr, former founding-CEO CureVac has withdrawn his candidacy for nomination to the Supervisory Board due to health reasons, the company said.
- Hoerr who had resigned from his duties at the company in March 2020 citing health issues “has stated continuing health problems, which do not allow him to resume his duties,” CureVac said in the statement.
- “Ingmar's pioneering work in making mRNA accessible has helped to form the basis of a key technology that is now addressing today's COVID-19 pandemic as well as future medical challenges in vaccines and therapeutics," noted Jean Stéphenne, chairman of the Supervisory Board.
- Another board member, Timothy M. Wright will also resign from the position as an independent director of CureVac's Supervisory Board to focus on his professional goals. The resignation will become effective on June 24.
- CureVac shares plunged last week after the company announced subpar efficacy for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate based on an interim analysis of a late-stage trial.