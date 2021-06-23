Sprinklr CEO says new customer-experience approach necessary in social-networking world
Jun. 23, 2021 12:35 PM ETSprinklr, Inc. (CXM)CXMBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor
- Ragy Thomas, founder and CEO of customer experience management firm Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM), said Wednesday that the current technological approach to the market is outdated for the modern social-networking world.
- Speaking on the company's first day as a public company, Ragy told CNBC that it wants to build AI to tackle the challenges of the next several decades.
- "Every 30 years or so, the world changes dramatically," Ragy told CNBC, noting that companies needed tools, like Sprinklr's product, to monitor the online conversations surrounding their brands.
- Ragy argued that the Sprinklr platform allowed customers to target their next-generation marketing through a unified platform, that compiled conversations around brands from various social media and online sources.
- The Sprinklr CEO said this allowed its customers to take care of their clientele in a way tuned to the modern business environment.
- Earlier on Wednesday, Sprinklr priced its IPO at $16 per share. This was below the proposed range of $18-$20 a share. Shares of CXM were up 55 cents, or about 3.4%, in midday trading.