NBCU moves full speed ahead on Olympics plan, with ad sales 'robust'
Jun. 23, 2021 12:33 PM ETComcast Corporation (CMCSA)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Just a month out from Opening Ceremonies, NBCUniversal (CMCSA -0.2%) is charging forward with aggressive plans to broadcast the Tokyo Olympics - delayed from 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic - even amid ongoing concerns about the health of athletes and attendees.
- An event set to highlight NBCU's approach stayed on message: that these Games could be "the most meaningful Olympics of our lifetime" and that it's planning to broadcast 7,000 hours of coverage.
- Ad sales have been "robust," NBCU's Mark Lazarus says, and the company expects it will exceed ad-sales levels from 2016's Rio de Janeiro Olympics (during which NBCU came away with $250M in profits). But there's still more inventory to sell, he notes.
- A key difference in coverage plans vs. past Olympics is the presence of NBCU's streaming center in Peacock, allowing for programming to be more customized to the company's various outlets.
- That means viewers could "watch a highly-curated primetime show on NBC; delve into specific, long-form coverage on cable outlets like USA and CNBC, and watch a host of specialty programs on streaming hub Peacock," Variety's Brian Steinberg notes.
- NBCU was set to draw $1.2B-plus in ads for the 2020 games before their postponement.