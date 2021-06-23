Establishment Labs lines up new facility in Costa Rica

  • Establishment Labs Holdings (ESTA +3.1%) announces that it has begun construction of its new SulayIöm Innovation Campus in Costa Rica.
  • When complete, the new facilities will total about 145K square feet and will provide additional capacity and capabilities in manufacturing, R&D, digital media, training, and medical education.
  • The new campus will be completed in two phases with the first phase expected to cost ~$35M, the majority of which the company intends to finance with a local credit partner.
  • The new facilities will add up to 1,000 new jobs over the next several years and will be located in the Coyol Free Zone in Costa Rica.
