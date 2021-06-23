Performance Food Group tipped by Wells Fargo to have guided light
Jun. 23, 2021 1:31 PM ETPerformance Food Group Company (PFGC)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Wells Fargo is constructive on Performance Food Group (PFGC +2.3%) after taking in the company's presentation this week.
- Analyst Edward Kelly and team think investors have correctly concluded the weak flow through on the $600M boost increase in sales guidance for FY24 was primarily due to conservatism as opposed to a cost problem. They say the sales update from Performance Food Group provides strong support on the upside linked to the economy reopening and calls labor pressure a "high-class" problem that should work itself out. The excitement from PFGC management on Core-Mark is noted as is the use of the word "conservative" in describing the synergy estimate.
- Wells Fargo keeps an Outperform rating on Performance Food Group and price target of $66.
- Guggenheim also defended PFCG this week.