Performance Food Group tipped by Wells Fargo to have guided light

Jun. 23, 2021 1:31 PM ETPerformance Food Group Company (PFGC)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Truck loading
Nes/E+ via Getty Images

  • Wells Fargo is constructive on Performance Food Group (PFGC +2.3%) after taking in the company's presentation this week.
  • Analyst Edward Kelly and team think investors have correctly concluded the weak flow through on the $600M boost increase in sales guidance for FY24 was primarily due to conservatism as opposed to a cost problem. They say the sales update from Performance Food Group provides strong support on the upside linked to the economy reopening and calls labor pressure a "high-class" problem that should work itself out. The excitement from PFGC management on Core-Mark is noted as is the use of the word "conservative" in describing the synergy estimate.
  • Wells Fargo keeps an Outperform rating on Performance Food Group and price target of $66.
  • Guggenheim also defended PFCG this week.
