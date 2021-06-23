Fiserv and NYDIG integration brings bitcoin transactions to bank accounts
- A new integration between Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) and bitcoin technology company NYDIG will allow financial institutions to enable consumers to buy, hold, and sell bitocin through their bank account.
- “Interest in cryptocurrency, and particularly bitcoin, has skyrocketed over the past several years, to the point that bitcoin investing is now a commonplace activity,” says Byron Vielehr, chief digital and data officer at Fiserv. “People continue to turn to financial institutions as a central place to manage their financial activity, and being able to offer this capability will help position banks and credit unions at the forefront of their customers’ financial lives.”
- California-based First Foundation Bank is already working with the companies to bring the integration to market.
