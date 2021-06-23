Accenture FQ3 2021 Earnings Preview
Jun. 23, 2021 2:56 PM ETAccenture plc (ACN)By: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Accenture (NYSE:ACN) is scheduled to announce FQ3 earnings results on Thursday, June 24th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.24 (+17.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $12.8B (+16.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ACN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.