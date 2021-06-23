BlackBerry Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Jun. 23, 2021 5:35 PM ETBlackBerry Limited (BB)By: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor115 Comments
- BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, June 24th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.05 (-350.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $171.04M (-20.1% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect Adjusted gross margin of 68.1%.
- Over the last 2 years, BB has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.