FedEx FQ4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jun. 23, 2021 5:35 PM ETFedEx Corporation (FDX)
- FedEx (NYSE:FDX) is scheduled to announce FQ4 earnings results on Thursday, June 24th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $5.00 (+97.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $21.54B (+23.8% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect Adjusted operating margin of 8.81%.
- Over the last 2 years, FDX has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 16 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 2 downward.
