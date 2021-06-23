Synnex FQ2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jun. 23, 2021 5:35 PM ETTD SYNNEX Corporation (SNX)By: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Synnex (NYSE:SNX) is scheduled to announce FQ2 earnings results on Thursday, June 24th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.93 (+5.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.96B (-10.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SNX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward.