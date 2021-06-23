Janet Yellen urges debt-limit increase, says IRS needs more money to stop wealthy tax cheats
Jun. 23, 2021 By: Brian Stewart
- U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen urged lawmakers on Wednesday to raise the government's borrowing limit in order to avoid a "catastrophic" default on the country's debt.
- The former Federal Reserve head also told Congress that the IRS needs additional funds in order to ensure that wealthy Americans pay their full tax bill.
- Discussing the economy, Yellen argued that the current spike in inflation is transitory, fueled by supply bottlenecks and a snap back in prices after the pandemic. She predicted that inflation would start returning to normal levels next year.
- Appearing before a congressional committee, Yellen pushed for more funding for the Treasury Department in general, which she says hasn't had a real budget increase in over a decade, even as lawmakers have given the Treasury additional responsibilities, especially in the wake of COVID.
- On the debt limit, Yellen "pleaded" with members of Congress to increase the amount the U.S. was allowed to borrow, outlining stark consequences for failing to act.
- "I believe it would precipitate a financial crisis. It would threaten the jobs and savings of Americans at a time when we are still recovering from the COVID pandemic," she said.
- Yellen called for an increase or suspension of the debt limit "as soon as possible," but definitely before a looming July 31 deadline.
- "This is not about authorizing additional spending," she argued. "It is simply about the government paying its bills."
- On inflation, Yellen predicted that 2021 will have inflation "come out at a high rate" as part of a "bumpy path" to recovery. However, she projected that this spike will soon pass.
- "I believe that after the year is over, inflation rates will go back to normal," she said.
- As part of her testimony before the U.S. Senate Subcommittee on Financial Services and General Government Committee on Appropriations, Yellen called for additional funds to help the IRS find wealthy tax cheats.
- "Many of the country’s wealthiest taxpayers do not pay their full tax bill, and the IRS is not nearly staffed up enough to ensure compliance," she said, according to prepared remarks.
- Yellen said some of the additional funds would also be used to ramp up security at the IRS. She explained that this would be used to fight cybercrime and to protect private information against leaks, such as the one that contributed to a well-publicized ProPublica article detailing how much billionaires pay in taxes.
- Speaking on the overall budget for the department, Yellen noted that the inflation-adjusted budget for the Treasury Department has not increased since 2010, with some offices getting significant cuts in the last few years.
- "Not accounting for inflation, our annual budget is still at the same enacted level as 2010, and critical policy offices – like Domestic Finance, Economic Policy, and Tax Policy – have seen their budgets cut by as much as 20 percent since 2016," she said.
- At the same time, Yellen noted that many COVID relief programs have been added to the Treasury's list of responsibilities. These include programs to help state and local governments get back to normal operations and initiatives to assist people in paying their rents and mortgages.
- "We cannot continue to be good stewards of this recovery – and tackle the new bodies of work that Congress assigns to us in the years beyond – with a budget that was designed for 2010," she concluded.