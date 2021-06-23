Land drillers Precision, Patterson-UTI, H-P upgraded at Evercore ISI
Jun. 23, 2021 3:38 PM ETPrecision Drilling Corporation (PDS), PTEN, HPPDS, PTEN, HPBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Precision Drilling (PDS +6.7%), Patterson-UTI (PTEN +3.7%) and Helmerich & Payne (HP +0.5%) are all upgraded to Outperform from In-Line at Evercore ISI, citing oil market tightness which is expected to continue and OPEC likely to be gradual in returning barrels to the market.
- Evercore's James West now sees North American E&P spending rising ~20% in 2022, compared to his previous estimate of a 10% boost.
- "While E&Ps and the majors are highly likely to maintain capital discipline, the industry will have a lot more capital at its disposal" with the improved oil price environment, West writes.
- On his H-P upgrade with a $42 price target, up from $23, West says the company is "peerless" in the Permian Basin, thanks to its pristine balance sheet, pioneering commercial model, and ability to return capital to shareholders.
- Precision Drilling's recent debt refinancing and extension is a "game-changer... and should provide scope for the shares to re-rate higher," West says, also praising Precision's "peer-leading technology portfolio and dominant footprint in the North American land drilling market."
- West likes Patterson-UTI's broad customer base, competitive fleet of super spec rigs and technology offerings that "leave it well positioned for further utilization increases."
- Patterson-UTI recently was included in Barclays' list of recommended oil services and equipment stocks.