Fisker, Lordstown Motors and Workhorse Group lead big day for electric vehicle sector

Jun. 23, 2021

Electric Car Charging
3alexd/E+ via Getty Images

  • Electric vehicle stocks are tracking higher again after some recent selling pressure.
  • Notable gainers on the day include Fisker (FSR +8.8%), Lordstown Motors (RIDE +9.3%), Workhorse Group (WKHS +8.7%), Li Auto (LI +7.8%), Blink Charging (BLNK +4.1%), Ayro (AYRO +5.6%), Canoo (GOEV +5.4%), QuantumScape (QS +5.2%), Hyliion Holdings (HYLN +5.5%) and Nikola (NKLA +4.9%).
  • The news flow trended positive today in the sector with Piper Sandler notably forecasting an EV penetration rate of 45% of new car sales by 2030 and 94% by 2040, Nikola gaining attention for its hydrogen investment, XPeng getting the green light for a Hong Kong listing and Tesla cruising right past its 50-day moving average.
