Cincinnati Bell ticks higher after California PUC ALJ closes record in review of $2.9B sale to Macquarie
Jun. 23, 2021 3:57 PM ETCincinnati Bell Inc. (CBB)CBBBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) rose 0.7% after the California Public Utilities Commission's ALJ closed the record in the review of the company's $15.50/share sale to Macquarie Infrastructure Partners.
- "This ruling sets forth that upon the determination that no further information or evidence is needed to adequately inform and evaluate the issues in this proceeding, the record in this proceeding is now closed and submitted," according to a filing.
- The California PUC is the last approval Macquarie needs to complete its planned purchase of Cincinnati Bell.
- Macquarie originally agreed to acquire Cincinnati Bell in March of last year for $2.9B