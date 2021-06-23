PacBio collaborating with genomic medicine institute on genomic sequencing
Jun. 23, 2021 4:31 PM ETPacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (PACB)PACBBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) is collaborating with the Rady Children's Institute for Genomic Medicine on a study to identify potential disease-causing genetic variants to better treat rare diseases.
- The study will focus on long-read whole genome sequencing of rare disease cases for which previous short-read whole genome and exome sequencing led to no answers.
- PacBio says its sequencing technology can detect disease-causing structural and small variants that are missed by traditional short-read sequencing platforms.
- PacBio shares are up 0.6% to $31.59 in afternoon trading.