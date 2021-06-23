Nouveau raises $59.4M via common stock offering
Jun. 23, 2021
- Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) closed a common stock offering and raised about $59.4M in gross proceeds.
- The company sold about 7.92M shares, which included a partial exercise of an option by the underwriters to buy additional shares for $7.50 each.
- The underwriters had been granted an option to buy up to 1.05M shares.
- Nouveau said one of its shareholders, Pallinghurst Graphite International, together with one of its investors, bought ~706.7K shares for about $5.3M.
- In addition, the company said it plans to complete a non-brokered private placement with another shareholder for up to 1,978,750 common shares at $7.50 apiece for gross proceeds of up to $14.8M.
- Nouveau plans to use the net proceeds from the offering and the private placement for developing the Matawinie mine and LiB anode plant projects and for general working capital and corporate expense needs.
