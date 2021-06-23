Analog Devices executes $2.5B sustainability-linked revolving credit facility
Jun. 23, 2021 Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI)
- Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) has become the first US semiconductor company to issue a sustainability-linked revolving credit facility, valued at $2.5B. The new facility that will replace an existing $1.25B senior revolving credit facility.
- The credit facility is linked to two key performance indicators at ADI's main manufacturing sites: cutting greenhouse gas emissions and using renewable energy. ADI will receive pricing adjustments if it meets certain criteria on these indicators during the five-year term.
- The company will have access to 50% of the new credit facility only upon completion of its acquisition of Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM), which manufactures integrated circuits.
- ADI's broader climate strategy includes achieving carbon neutrality by 2030 and net zero emissions by 2030, and committing to Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) verified targets.
- In a recent analysis, SA contributor Chetan Woodun wrote about Analog Devices' potential to sustain both revenue and profitability growth amid the current demand-supply imbalance in the semiconductor industry.
- Press Release