Broadstone Net Lease launches 10M stock offering

Jun. 23, 2021 4:34 PM ETBroadstone Net Lease, Inc. (BNL)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) starts underwritten public offering of 10M shares of its common stock. Price, size and other terms not yet disclosed.
  • Underwriters' overallotment option is additional 1.5M shares.
  • The net proceeds will be used by the company's operating partnership to pay down outstanding borrowings under BNL’s $900M revolving credit facility, fund potential acquisition opportunities and for other general corporate and working capital purposes.
  • Stock down 4.32% in after-hours trading.
  • Goldman cuts Broadstone Net Lease to Neutral in wake of stock rally
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.