Broadstone Net Lease launches 10M stock offering
Jun. 23, 2021 4:34 PM ETBroadstone Net Lease, Inc. (BNL)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) starts underwritten public offering of 10M shares of its common stock. Price, size and other terms not yet disclosed.
- Underwriters' overallotment option is additional 1.5M shares.
- The net proceeds will be used by the company's operating partnership to pay down outstanding borrowings under BNL’s $900M revolving credit facility, fund potential acquisition opportunities and for other general corporate and working capital purposes.
- Stock down 4.32% in after-hours trading.
