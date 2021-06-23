Celanese acquires POM Technology and sales agreements from Grupa Azoty
- After its decision to discontinue its POM manufacturing, Celanese (NYSE:CE) announces that it has acquired certain technology relating to the production of polyacetal (or POM) products from Grupa Azoty S.A. of Tarnow, Poland.
- Transaction expected to close in July 2021.
- “This transaction will enable Celanese to serve Azoty’s customers with Celanese assets, thereby allowing for an incremental volume opportunity for Celanese as well as access to a POM customer base and a proven POM technology in Tarnoform. Our Engineered Materials business is a critical growth engine for Celanese, and we continue to take the strategic steps needed, such as this customer and product acquisition, to fuel the ongoing success of the business.” said Tom Kelly, Senior VP, Engineered Materials.