Southwestern Energy selects Project Canary to monitor all gas emissions

Jun. 23, 2021 5:21 PM ETSouthwestern Energy Company (SWN)SWNBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Natural gas flame
straga/iStock via Getty Images

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.