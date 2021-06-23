Southwestern Energy selects Project Canary to monitor all gas emissions
Jun. 23, 2021 5:21 PM ETSouthwestern Energy Company (SWN)SWNBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) says it will seek environmental certification for all natural gas production through Project Canary, which measures greenhouse gas emissions in real time.
- Southwestern says Project Canary will analyze its wells to verify that they meet certain environmental standards as well as install continuous emissions monitoring devices at all of the company's pad locations.
- The company says the agreement expands its existing relationship with Project Canary, which began in 2017, and will increase its certified gross production to more than 3B cf/day.
- Project Canary has partnered with companies including Kinder Morgan and EQT Corp., but Project Canar's CEO Chris Romer says Southwestern is going a step further by seeking to certify its entire production base.
- NextDecade tapped Project Canary to measure and certify the GHG intensity of liquefied natural gas to be sold from its proposed Rio Grande LNG export plant.