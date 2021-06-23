Granite secures $20M of bike trail project in California
Jun. 23, 2021 5:42 PM ETGranite Construction Incorporated (GVA)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Granite (NYSE:GVA) has been awarded $20M worth of Union Valley Bike Trail Extension project by Sacramento Municipal Utility District in California.
- The company says the scope of work includes four and a half miles of a paved bike trail, a paved parking area, picnic area, one mile of boardwalk, and multiple bridge structures around a portion of the reservoir.
- This bike trail extension, serving the area between Placerville and South Lake Tahoe, is said to create access for recreation along the Union Valley Reservoir's north shore, improving accessibility and connecting to the numerous campgrounds in the area.
- Construction is expected to begin in June 2021 and is expected to conclude in October 2023.
- Previously (June 17): Granite wins $44M contract to support Oddie Boulevard/Wells Avenue Corridor Project