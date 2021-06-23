Element Solutions to add $400M loan to partially fund Coventya acquisition
Jun. 23, 2021 5:48 PM ETElement Solutions Inc (ESI)ESIBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) reached an agreement on the pricing and syndication for a $400M add-on to its existing senior secured term loan B due 2026.
- Element said the add-on remains subject to the closing of its planned acquisition of Coventya Holding SAS for €420M, which was announced earlier in June.
- The company plans to use the loan to fund a portion of the Coventya acquisition, related expenses, and for general corporate purposes. The funding of the add-on is expected to close concurrently with the acquisition.
- Element said the add-on will be fungible with the existing senior secured term loan B with a periodic interest rate identical to the existing loan, or LIBOR base rate plus a 2% spread.
- Element noted that in connection with the Coventya deal and the add on Moody's Investor Service and S&P Global Ratings affirmed their corporate-level ratings of the company of Ba2 and BB, and the senior secured tranche ratings of Ba1 and BBB-, respectively.
- Source: Press Release