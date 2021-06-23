Raytheon Missiles & Defense bags $136M contract for Naval Sea Systems Command

  • Raytheon Missiles & Defense (NYSE:RTX) awarded a $136M firm-fixed-price contract for MK 15 close-in weapon system upgrades and conversions, system overhauls and associated hardware.
  • This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $344.4M.
  • This contract combines purchases for the Navy (85%); and the government of South Korea (15%), under the foreign military sales (NYSE:FMS) program.
  • Work is expected to be completed by April 2024, if all options are exercised, work will continue through September 2026.
  • The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.
  • Previously (June 9): Raytheon secures $3.12B Air Force contract for F-15 Radar Eagle Vision
