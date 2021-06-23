Raytheon Missiles & Defense bags $136M contract for Naval Sea Systems Command
Jun. 23, 2021
- Raytheon Missiles & Defense (NYSE:RTX) awarded a $136M firm-fixed-price contract for MK 15 close-in weapon system upgrades and conversions, system overhauls and associated hardware.
- This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $344.4M.
- This contract combines purchases for the Navy (85%); and the government of South Korea (15%), under the foreign military sales (NYSE:FMS) program.
- Work is expected to be completed by April 2024, if all options are exercised, work will continue through September 2026.
- The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.
