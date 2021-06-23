Spire STL pipeline certificate vacated by appeals court
Jun. 23, 2021 1:53 PM ETSpire Inc. (SR)SRBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Spire (SR -1.2%) shares have dropped 5.5% since news broke yesterday afternoon that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit vacated a federal order granting the Spire STL natural gas pipeline a license to operate.
- Environmentalists call the ruling a "historic" move against an already-constructed and operational facility.
- The court ruled the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission erred when it issued the certificate in 2018 by failing to adequately examine the market need for the project.
- The court agreed with the Environmental Defense Fund's argument that FERC should have more closely scrutinized Spire STL's precedent agreement with affiliate Spire Missouri Inc.
- The ruling is a "a significant defeat" for FERC, say analysts at ClearView Energy Partners, "but we would underscore that the court found that the Commission failed to follow its existing policies regarding the determination of need, not that its existing policies are flawed or require change."