Former National Grid employees accused of taking bribes
Jun. 22, 2021 9:09 PM ET By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- New York regulators have launched an investigation into National Grid's (NYSE:NGG) gas operations after five of the utility's former managers were charged for allegedly taking bribes and kickbacks involving contracts worth tens of millions of dollars.
- The probe follows a federal complaint, unsealed last week, that charges the National Grid employees with taking bribes to award maintenance contracts to Long Island-based contractors during 2013-20.
- Public safety is not considered likely at risk from the bribes, but Department of Public Service officials say they will work to confirm that none of the contracts in question involved critical gas infrastructure.
