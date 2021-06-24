European stocks climb ahead of Bank of England policy meeting
Jun. 24, 2021 4:03 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor1 Comment
- London +0.22%. Investors are watching the Bank of England's (BoE) latest interest rate decision due later today at 1100 GMT.
- The BoE is expected to hold its benchmark rate at record low of 0.1% and press on with its £895B bond-buying program, but, investors will be looking out for hints related to hiking rates as soon as next year.
- Germany +0.33%.
- France +0.49%. June Business confidence 113 vs 110 expected.
- Manufacturing confidence came in at 107 vs expected and prior figure of 108.
- On data front in U.S., durable goods orders, initial jobless claims and wholesale inventories are due later today.