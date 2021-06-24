European stocks climb ahead of Bank of England policy meeting

Jun. 24, 2021 4:03 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor1 Comment

One pound coins placed on a banknote
clubfoto/iStock via Getty Images

  • London +0.22%. Investors are watching the Bank of England's (BoE) latest interest rate decision due later today at 1100 GMT.
  • The BoE is expected to hold its benchmark rate at record low of 0.1% and press on with its £895B bond-buying program, but, investors will be looking out for hints related to hiking rates as soon as next year.
  • Germany +0.33%.
  • France +0.49%. June Business confidence 113 vs 110 expected.
  • Manufacturing confidence came in at 107 vs expected and prior figure of 108.
  • On data front in U.S., durable goods orders, initial jobless claims and wholesale inventories are due later today.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.