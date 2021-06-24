eBay to offload 80% stake in Korean business to Emart for ~$3B
Jun. 24, 2021
- eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) to sells 80.01% stake in its Korean businesses to Emart for KRW3.44T or ~$3B.
- Over the next four years, Emart plans to invest more than KRW1T in fulfillment centers.
- For FY2020, eBay's off-platform businesses in Korea contributed over $14B in GMV and ~$1.4B in revenue, with operating margins in the mid-to-high single-digit range.
- The transaction is expected to close by the end of the year or early next year, contingent upon the Bank of Korea's acceptance of the filings related to foreign exchange transactions.
- Last week, the company received regulatory approval for the acquisition by Adevinta of its global classified ads business in Austria after agreeing to reduce its ownership stake in Adevinta during the next 18 months. $9.2B cash and stock deal was originally announced in July 2020.
- Shares up 0.6% premarket.