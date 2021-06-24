Dell sees FY2022 EPS ex-VM Ware in the range of $4.80-$5.05

  • Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) expects FY2022 Revenue ex-VM Ware of 87.2B, not comparable to consensus of $101.83B.
  • The company sees EPS ex-VM Ware of $4.80-5.05, may not be comparable to consensus of $8.59.
  • Non-GAAP operating income to be $6.9B and cash flow from operations to be $7B for the year.
  • In April, the company announced spinn-off 81% equity stake in VMware to form two stand alone companies to help the company pay down debt.
  • Last week, the company appointed Chuck Whitten as Co-Chief Operating Officer to lead Dell's next phase of growth.
