Bank of England holds rates, maintains purchases as inflation picks up

  • Bank of England keeps its bank rate at 0.1% and asset purchase programs in place even as inflation core CPI inflation reaches 2.0% in May.
  • The British pound falls 0.4% against the U.S. dollar after the announcement.
  • Like the Federal Reserve, the BoE's monetary policy committee expects inflationary pressures to be transitory.
  • "CPI inflation is expected to pick up further above the target, owing primarily to developments in energy and other commodity prices, and is likely to exceed 3% for a temporary period," the committee said in a statement.
  • The committee voted unanimously to keep the bank rate unchanged and to maintain the stock of non-financial investment-grade corporate bond purchases at £20B (US$27.8B).
  • One member of the committee voted against continuing with its existing program of U.K. government bond purchases, financed by central bank reserves, maintaining the target for the stock of these government bond purchases at £875B (US$1.22B).
