AstraZeneca/Merck's Lynparza OK'd in China BRCA-mutated prostate cancer
Jun. 24, 2021 7:09 AM ETAstraZeneca PLC (AZN), MRKAZN, MRKBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor1 Comment
- AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) and Merck (NYSE:MRK) announce that Lynparza has been granted conditional approval in China as monotherapy for the treatment of adults with germline or somatic BRCA-mutated metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) who have progressed following prior treatment that included a new hormonal agent (abiraterone, enzalutamide).
- The approval was based on a subgroup analysis of the Phase 3 PROfound trial which showed that Lynparza demonstrated a substantial improvement in radiographic progression-free survival (rPFS) and overall survival vs. abiraterone or enzalutamide in men with BRCA1/2 mutations.
- Continued approval is contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a planned bridging trial with Chinese patients.
- AstraZeneca and Merck are exploring additional trials in metastatic prostate cancer, including the ongoing Phase 3 PROpel trial evaluating Lynparza in combination with abiraterone as a first-line treatment for patients with mCRPC vs. abiraterone alone. Results are anticipated in H2 2021.