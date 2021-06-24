AstraZeneca/Merck's Lynparza OK'd in China BRCA-mutated prostate cancer

Jun. 24, 2021 7:09 AM ETAstraZeneca PLC (AZN), MRKAZN, MRKBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) and Merck (NYSE:MRK) announce that Lynparza has been granted conditional approval in China as monotherapy for the treatment of adults with germline or somatic BRCA-mutated metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) who have progressed following prior treatment that included a new hormonal agent (abiraterone, enzalutamide).
  • The approval was based on a subgroup analysis of the Phase 3 PROfound trial which showed that Lynparza demonstrated a substantial improvement in radiographic progression-free survival (rPFS) and overall survival vs. abiraterone or enzalutamide in men with BRCA1/2 mutations.
  • Continued approval is contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a planned bridging trial with Chinese patients.
  • AstraZeneca and Merck are exploring additional trials in metastatic prostate cancer, including the ongoing Phase 3 PROpel trial evaluating Lynparza in combination with abiraterone as a first-line treatment for patients with mCRPC vs. abiraterone alone. Results are anticipated in H2 2021.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.