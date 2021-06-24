Aileron Therapeutics to join Russell Microcap Index

Jun. 24, 2021 7:18 AM ETAileron Therapeutics, Inc. (ALRN)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • At the conclusion of the 2021 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) is set to join the Russell Microcap Index, effective June 28 after market opens.
  • "Precision medicine has truly revolutionized cancer treatment. In line with that transformation, our use of the p53 biomarker gives us the potential to selectively chemoprotect healthy cells in a very large number of patients given that ~1M cancer patients are annually diagnosed with a p53-mutated cancer in the U.S. alone. Our inclusion in the Russell Microcap Index will expand our investor base as we work to transform the experience of cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy," president & CEO Manuel Aivado, M.D., Ph.D. commented.
  • Shares trading 2.4% higher premarket
