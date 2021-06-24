PVH sized up favorably after decision to unload Heritage Brands
Jun. 24, 2021 7:23 AM ETPVH Corp. (PVH)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Morgan Stanley weighs in on the decision by PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) to sell its Heritage Brands.
- Analyst Kimberly Greenberger says the move underscores PVH management's commitment on focusing organizational resources on its two most profitable and growing brands (Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger), while also expanding EBIT margin.
- "We are encouraged by management's decision to exit non-core businesses and to redeploy capital to its long-term revenue and profit driving businesses - a key pillar of our Overweight margin expansion thesis. Additionally, management reinstated its 15c per share dividend and intends to resume share buybacks, demonstrating its confidence in its sales & profit recovery and future cash flows while enhancing returns for shareholders."
- The firm keeps an Overweight rating on PVH and increases its price target to $124.
- Yesterday: PVH to exit Heritage Brands business, updates FY21 outlook.