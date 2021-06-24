Boston Scientific to acquire remaining 73% of Farapulse for $295M
Jun. 24, 2021 7:41 AM ETBoston Scientific Corporation (BSX)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) exercised its option to acquire the remaining shares of Farapulse which will complement the existing Boston Scientific electrophysiology portfolio to include the FARAPULSE Pulsed Field Ablation (FPA) System and other cardiac arrhythmias.
- Transaction consists of an upfront payment of ~$295M for 73% stake not yet owned, up to $92M on achievement of certain clinical and regulatory milestones as well as additional revenue-based payments for the next three years.
- Transaction is expected to be slightly dilutive to adj. EPS in 2021 and 2022 which the company expects to offset via internal cost efficiencies and trade-offs.
- "The $6B+ electrophysiology market continues to expand, growing double digits year-over-year, and adding this technology to our existing portfolio enables Boston Scientific to be the only company to offer physicians comprehensive therapeutic options they can select based on clinical preference and individualized patient needs," company executive commented.
- Currently, Boston holds an equity stake of ~27% and has been an investor in Farapulse since 2014.
- Transaction is expected to close in Q3.
- Shares trading 0.14% higher premarket