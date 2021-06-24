Marin Software trades 65.5% higher pre-market on Instacart Ads integration
Jun. 24, 2021 8:22 AM ETMarin Software Incorporated (MRIN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Digital marketing software provider Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) is trading 65.5% higher pre-market after announcing that it has integrated Instacart Ads to its flagship MarinOne platform.
- Instacart, an online grocery platform, offers managed and self-service ad services for over 2,500 consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands.
- The MarinOne platform helps generate additional demand by combining lower-funnel marketplace advertising with paid search and paid social campaigns.
- The integration will enable advertisers on Instacart to directly connect with customers at the point of sale. The automation in MarinOne will help automatically build out Instacart Ads campaigns, proactively identify opportunities for better results and alert on changes in performance.
- Press Release