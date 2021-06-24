XL Fleet and Rubicon to accelerate fleet electrification in waste and recycling industry
- XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) +3.5% premarket on collaborating with Rubicon to bring XL Fleet’s offerings for fleet electrification to Rubicon’s network of waste and recycling hauler partners.
- This will allow XL Fleet to grow its customer base by jointly approaching Rubicon’s expansive partner network with the Electrification-as-a-Service offering and reducing capital and operating costs while lowering emissions.
- Tod Hynes, Founder and President at XL Fleet said, “The market opportunity to help electrify the waste and recycling industry is significant as fleets look to meet their sustainability goals, and this collaboration expands and advances our existing efforts to capitalize on this growing opportunity. With the help of XL Fleet’s electrification offering, Rubicon will be able to offer solutions to its network of hauler partners, and bring enhanced cost-efficiency, convenience and performance to their fleets.”
- This latest partnership builds on XL Fleet’s existing initiatives in the waste and recycling space announced earlier this year, including a key partnership with refuse trucks provider Curbtender, to develop all-electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles.