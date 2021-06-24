LPL Financial recruits third $1B+ advisor team within two weeks - Barron's
Jun. 24, 2021 8:59 AM ETLPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA)LPLABy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) recruits Brian M. Woods Financial Services, making it the third $1B+ advisor team to affiliate with LPL in less than two weeks, Barron's reports.
- Brian M. Woods Financial moved to LPL after its previous partner, Voya Financial Advisors, agreed to sell its independent financial planning business to Cetera Financial Group, LPL's competitor. The deal closed earlier this month and Woods started the transition to LPL in May, according to Barron's.
- LPL says $1.3B former Wells Fargo team joined its new wirehouse breakaway channel just three days ago following news last Monday that $1B former UBS team set up an independent practice affiliated with LPL and Gladstone Wealth Partners. LPL now has a network supporting over 18K financial advisors.
- "With extensive offerings on the advisory platform, access to multiple financial planning tools, and the protection for my advisors through succession planning, we believe there are significant opportunities to recruit more advisors to our team," Woods says.
- In May, LPL Financial's total advisory and brokerage assets of ~$1.07T increased 1% from the end of April.