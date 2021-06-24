Lightning eMotors revs higher after Oppenheimer raves on upside

Jun. 24, 2021 8:40 AM ETLightning eMotors, Inc. (ZEV)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor5 Comments
  • Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) jumps in early trading after Oppenheimer steps in with a bullish rating.
  • Analyst Colin Rusch and team view Lightning eMotors as a clear leader in the electrification of Class 3-7 vehicles, noting the company is looking to leverage a modular architecture into defensible solutions and with a blue-chip customer base.
  • "With Lightning's diverse supply chain, demonstrated capability in delivering numerous vehicles types, and optionality on either growing through powertrain development, full vehicle sales, or being a leading integrator of fuel cell-based power systems, we believe ZEV shares offer investors meaningful upside potential."
  • The firm starts off coverage on ZEV with an Outperform rating and price target of $15.
  • Background on Lightning eMotors: The company produces electric fleet medium- and heavy-duty vehicles, including delivery trucks, shuttle buses, passenger vans, chassis-cab models, and city transit buses. The Lightning products include elegantly integrated all-electric powertrains for the Ford Transit 350HD passenger and cargo vans, Ford E-450 shuttle bus and cutaway models, Ford F-59 step/food van, Ford F-550 cargo trucks and buses, Chevrolet 6500XD Low Cab Forward model, and 30-foot, 35-foot, and 40-foot transit buses.
  • Shares of Lightning eMotors are up 4.85% premarket to $8.00 after the Oppenheimer nod.
  • Seeking Alpha author Somint Research has been a ZEV bull since last month.
