Five Below to reach more customers with Instacart partnership

  • Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) to bring the convenience of same-day delivery to even more of its customers as part of the company’s partnership with Instacart, the leading online grocery platform in North America.
  • “When we first partnered with Instacart this past December, we knew the convenience of the platform’s same-day delivery and curbside pickup options would be a game-changer for our customers amid an unprecedented holiday season. After witnessing the overwhelming response in the markets in which we first launched this service, we knew we needed to bring Instacart delivery to even more people, which is why we are so excited to be rolling this out in more than 700 new locations.” said Felipe Zardo, Senior VP of Digital for the company.
  • Previous day company gains after R5 Capital says winning streak can extend.
  • SA Contributor comments: 'Five Below Earnings: All Aboard The Growth Train'
