Prothena secures $80M from Bristol Myers for US license to PRX005
Jun. 24, 2021
- Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) announces that Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) has exercised its option under the global neuroscience R&D collaboration to enter into an exclusive U.S. license for PRX005 and will pay Prothena $80M.
- PRX005 is an investigational anti-tau antibody targeting the microtubule binding region of tau for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease (AD).
- Phase 1 study with PRX005 has initiated.
- This global neuroscience R&D collaboration is focused on three proteins implicated in the pathogenesis of several neurodegenerative diseases, including tau, TDP-43 and an undisclosed target. PRX005 is the first program to advance to the clinic.
- With this payment, Prothena will have received a total of $230M, and is eligible to receive up to an additional $160M for U.S. rights, up to $165M for global rights, and up to $1.7B for milestone payments for a total of up to $2.2B plus potential tiered commercial sales royalties across multiple programs.