Iridium gets $30M US army contract to develop payload for satellite navigation system

Jun. 24, 2021 8:57 AM ETIridium Communications Inc. (IRDM)IRDMBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) was awarded a $30M contract by the U.S. Army to develop a payload to host on small satellites that supports navigation systems.
  • The development of this new payload is based on Iridium Burst technology, a service that can transmit data to millions of enabled devices at a time from space.
  • The company said the army intends to develop the payload to support the concept of a rapidly deployable smallsat constellation to provide effective sensor-to-soldier data transmission when in the field.
  • The payload is expected to be hosted by another Low Earth Orbit commercial satellite constellation, complementing Iridium constellation's capabilities.
  • Iridium noted that its partners Satelles and SEAKR will be subcontractors to assist with the development.
  • Source: Press Release
