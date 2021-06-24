Iridium gets $30M US army contract to develop payload for satellite navigation system
- Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) was awarded a $30M contract by the U.S. Army to develop a payload to host on small satellites that supports navigation systems.
- The development of this new payload is based on Iridium Burst technology, a service that can transmit data to millions of enabled devices at a time from space.
- The company said the army intends to develop the payload to support the concept of a rapidly deployable smallsat constellation to provide effective sensor-to-soldier data transmission when in the field.
- The payload is expected to be hosted by another Low Earth Orbit commercial satellite constellation, complementing Iridium constellation's capabilities.
- Iridium noted that its partners Satelles and SEAKR will be subcontractors to assist with the development.
