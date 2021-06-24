CTO Realty Growth offloads remaining Daytona Beach Land within its Land JV
Jun. 24, 2021 8:57 AM ETCTO Realty Growth, Inc. (CTO)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor4 Comments
- CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) announced the JV entity that holds the remaining Daytona Beach land portfolio of ~1.6K acres has entered into a binding contract with Timberline Acquisition Partners, an affiliate of Timberline Real Estate Partners, for the sale of substantially all of its remaining land, including any land that was previously under contract, for $67M.
- Proceeds after distributions to the other member of the Land Venture and before taxes are estimated to be ~$25.6M.
- Transaction is expected to close before year-end.
- Proceeds to be used for repaying amounts outstanding under its unsecured revolving credit facility, and for general corporate purposes which may include funding income property acquisitions.