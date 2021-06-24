Upland Software acquires Panviva for $19.8M, and raises FY outlook

  • Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) acquires Panviva, a cloud-based enterprise knowledge management solution.
  • The purchase price paid for Panviva was $19.8M in cash at closing, paid out of cash on hand, and a $3.5M cash holdback payable in twelve months.
  • Company expects the acquisition to generate annual revenue of ~$7.5M, all of which is recurring.
  • The price paid for the acquisition is within company's target range of 5-8x pro forma Adjusted EBITDA and it is expected that Panviva will generate at least $3.4M in Adjusted EBITDA annually once fully integrated.
  • Raises FY Outlook: FY 2021 revenue expected between $300.8M-312.8M, vs. consensus of $305.35M; Subscription and support revenue between $287.1M-297.1M, for growth in recurring revenue of 5% at the mid-point from last year; Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $94.8M-100.8M, for an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 32% at mid-point.
  • A quick look at the company's quarterly earnings surprise here.

