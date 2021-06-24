Casa Systems extends partnership with Red Hat to drive 5G adoption
Jun. 24, 2021 9:15 AM ETCasa Systems, Inc. (CASA)CASABy: SA News Team1 Comment
- Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) announces the general availability of its Axyom™ 5G multi-access core as a vendor validated cloud-native digital service enablement platform for Red Hat OpenShift, an enterprise Kubernetes platform.
- Casa Systems’ containerized network function (CNF) validated 5G Core solution running on Red Hat OpenShift reduces the complexity associated with network transformation and gives service providers a more reliable, interoperable, common cloud infrastructure.
- The Company achieved Red Hat vendor validated status for its CNF on Red Hat OpenShift. This recognition helps ensure that CNF vendors with mission-critical workloads can prepare applications for a fully automated webscale future.
- Shares +2% premarket.
- Press Release