Casa Systems extends partnership with Red Hat to drive 5G adoption

  • Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) announces the general availability of its Axyom™ 5G multi-access core as a vendor validated cloud-native digital service enablement platform for Red Hat OpenShift, an enterprise Kubernetes platform.
  • Casa Systems’ containerized network function (CNF) validated 5G Core solution running on Red Hat OpenShift reduces the complexity associated with network transformation and gives service providers a more reliable, interoperable, common cloud infrastructure.
  • The Company achieved Red Hat vendor validated status for its CNF on Red Hat OpenShift. This recognition helps ensure that CNF vendors with mission-critical workloads can prepare applications for a fully automated webscale future.
  • Shares +2% premarket.
  • Press Release
