BuzzFeed confirms deal to go public via SPAC at $1.5B valuation
Jun. 24, 2021 10:01 AM ETBuzzFeed, Inc. (BZFD)BZFDBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor7 Comments
- BuzzFeed (BUZZF) says it will become a publicly listed company by combining with blank-check firm 890 Fifth Avenue Partners (ENFA +1%), confirming recent reports about the plans.
- That includes a plan to acquire youth-focused media company Complex Networks.
- The special-purpose acquisition company has $288M in cash in its trust account, and BuzzFeed has secured about $150M in convertible note financing.
- BuzzFeed's implied valuation at the close of the deal will be $1.5B.
- After an expected deal closing in the fourth quarter, BuzzFeed is seeking to trade under the ticker symbol BZFD.
- “We looked at many different media businesses but none had the kind of brands, digital assets or business model that BuzzFeed does and which we believe can achieve the kind of meaningful growth and returns for our investors," Adam Rothstein of 890 Fifth Avenue Partners says. BuzzFeed founder Jonah Peretti and team have "built an incredible business. They are resilient, smart, and innovative which will be important as we move ahead.”