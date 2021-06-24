Magna International stock rallies after Goldman Sachs upgrade

  • Goldman Sachs upgrades Magna International (MGA +3.5%) to a Buy rating after having the auto industry supplier slotted at Neutral.
  • Magna is seen as being a key player in the booming electric vehicle supply chain.
  • Analyst Mark Delaney: "We believe its broad set of capabilities (both in auto systems and manufacturing) position it well to be a key provider for new market entrants... While pure assembly is a relatively low margin business, it can also provide opportunities to sell through higher-margin solutions tied to key secular themes."
  • Goldman ratchets up its price target on Magna to $120 from $97 vs. the 52-week trading range of $41.38 to $104.28 and the average Wall Street PT of $108.40.
  • Earlier this week, Magna International disclosed holding a 7% stake in Fisker.
