Trade Desk, Criteo jump in ad-tech rally on Google's phase-out delay

Asian Businessman on Blurred Office Background. "Online Advertising" Sketch Concept
NatanaelGinting/iStock via Getty Images

  • The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) is up 14.4% and making its biggest move since November - just one of the advertising technology companies seeing gains alongside Google's announcement that it's delaying the phase-out of third-party cookies in its Chrome browser.
  • Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) is up 13.6% as well, and SEMrush Holdings (NYSE:SEMR) is 16.9% higher.
  • And Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) is 6.1% higher.
  • Google's news is being received as a reprieve for online advertising as it sorts out a post-cookie future. Google's own FLoC technology is one of many candidates vying to replace the tracking cookie on the Web.
  • Updated 11:19 a.m.: AcuityAds (NASDAQ:ATY) in in the party as well, having moved to a 9% gain on the day.
  • Updated: PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) is up 8.7% at 11:57 a.m. and hit a day's high of $42.30; LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) has built to a 9.3% gain.
